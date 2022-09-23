There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: PolarityTE Inc. (PTE).

In the latest session, PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) closed at 0.84 down -3.45% from its previous closing price of $0.87. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1684175 shares were traded. PTE reached its highest trading level at $1.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PolarityTE Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 08, 2019, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on July 08, 2019, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when COHEN PETER A sold 8,555 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 10,946 led to the insider holds 7,243 shares of the business.

COHEN PETER A sold 15,106 shares of PTE for $20,023 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 757,515 shares after completing the transaction at $1.33 per share. On Oct 19, another insider, Seaburg David B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 31,037 shares for $0.55 each. As a result, the insider received 17,188 and left with 1,339,232 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTE has reached a high of $20.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2210, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0693.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PTE has traded an average of 218.00K shares per day and 294.87k over the past ten days. A total of 4.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.78M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PTE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 105.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.82, compared to 403.61k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.36% and a Short% of Float of 2.45%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.25 and a low estimate of $-1.25, while EPS last year was $-1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.5, with high estimates of $-1.5 and low estimates of $-1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-5.25 and $-5.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-5.25. EPS for the following year is $-4.75, with 1 analysts recommending between $-4.75 and $-4.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $610k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $720k to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, PolarityTE Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.19M, an estimated decrease of -80.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.4M, down -73.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.5M and the low estimate is $2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.