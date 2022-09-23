There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO).

In the latest session, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) closed at 24.64 down -0.40% from its previous closing price of $24.74. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1779278 shares were traded. ZTO reached its highest trading level at $25.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on August 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $35 from $27 previously.

On November 18, 2021, Macquarie Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $40.20.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 18, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $36.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZTO now has a Market Capitalization of 21.19B and an Enterprise Value of 20.18B. As of this moment, ZTO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.88.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZTO is -0.07, which has changed by -22.17% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZTO has reached a high of $34.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZTO has traded an average of 2.82M shares per day and 3.41M over the past ten days. A total of 809.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 644.91M. Insiders hold about 0.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ZTO as of Aug 30, 2022 were 14.12M with a Short Ratio of 5.00, compared to 7.58M on Jul 28, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.17 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.12. EPS for the following year is $1.4, with 22 analysts recommending between $1.61 and $1.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.54B, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.71B and the low estimate is $5.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.