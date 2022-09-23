There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Aon plc (AON)

The closing price of Aon plc (NYSE: AON) was 272.22 for the day, down -0.28% from the previous closing price of $272.99. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1047317 shares were traded. AON reached its highest trading level at $273.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $268.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AON’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $301.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on June 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $320 to $250.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Spruell Byron bought 400 shares for $291.72 per share. The transaction valued at 116,688 led to the insider holds 2,743 shares of the business.

Zeidel Darren sold 111 shares of AON for $32,190 on Jul 28. The General Counsel now owns 15,129 shares after completing the transaction at $290.00 per share. On May 05, another insider, KNIGHT LESTER B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 14,000 shares for $286.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,012,124 and bolstered with 109,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 84.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AON has reached a high of $341.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $246.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 285.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 288.23.

Shares Statistics:

AON traded an average of 819.27K shares per day over the past three months and 877.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 213.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.60M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AON as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.78M with a Short Ratio of 2.53, compared to 1.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 0.85%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.80, AON has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88. The current Payout Ratio is 21.70% for AON, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 17, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.64 and a low estimate of $2.29, while EPS last year was $2.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.08, with high estimates of $2.55 and low estimates of $2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.65 and $12.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.22. EPS for the following year is $14.7, with 16 analysts recommending between $15.5 and $14.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.19B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.98B and the low estimate is $12.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.