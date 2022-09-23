There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

The closing price of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) was 37.69 for the day, down -0.82% from the previous closing price of $38.00. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1632092 shares were traded. DCP reached its highest trading level at $38.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.34.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DCP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 984.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on August 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $38 from $41 previously.

On July 12, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $47 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Denton Clifford Todd sold 2,750 shares for $39.23 per share. The transaction valued at 107,879 led to the insider holds 2,750 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DCP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCP has reached a high of $39.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.54.

Shares Statistics:

DCP traded an average of 739.90K shares per day over the past three months and 839.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 208.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.39M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DCP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 6.85, compared to 5.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 5.56%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.56, DCP has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.34.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.31 and a low estimate of $1.01, while EPS last year was $-0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.91 and $3.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.67. EPS for the following year is $4.8, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.85 and $4.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.61B to a low estimate of $3.4B. As of the current estimate, DCP Midstream LP’s year-ago sales were $2.08B, an estimated increase of 115.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.46B, an increase of 57.70% less than the figure of $115.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.3B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.71B, up 57.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.85B and the low estimate is $13.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.