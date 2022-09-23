There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding GoPro Inc. (GPRO)

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) closed the day trading at 5.12 down -3.03% from the previous closing price of $5.28. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2189546 shares were traded. GPRO reached its highest trading level at $5.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GPRO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on February 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On December 13, 2021, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $13.50.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on November 18, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when MCGEE BRIAN sold 16,098 shares for $6.74 per share. The transaction valued at 108,455 led to the insider holds 300,610 shares of the business.

Saltman Eve T. sold 2,715 shares of GPRO for $18,218 on Aug 16. The SVP, Corp/Bus Dev, CLO, Sec now owns 201,044 shares after completing the transaction at $6.71 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, Jahnke Dean, who serves as the SVP, Global Sales, CM, RE of the company, sold 14,089 shares for $6.12 each. As a result, the insider received 86,246 and left with 248,339 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPRO now has a Market Capitalization of 831.63M and an Enterprise Value of 697.88M. As of this moment, GoPro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.51.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GPRO is 1.15, which has changed by -47.65% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GPRO has reached a high of $12.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.72.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GPRO traded about 2.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GPRO traded about 2.21M shares per day. A total of 156.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.57M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GPRO as of Aug 30, 2022 were 10.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.37, compared to 11.05M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.96% and a Short% of Float of 8.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $297.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $300M to a low estimate of $295M. As of the current estimate, GoPro Inc.’s year-ago sales were $316.67M, an estimated decrease of -6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $423.95M, an increase of 8.40% over than the figure of $-6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $451.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $412M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.16B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.4B and the low estimate is $1.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.