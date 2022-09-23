This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: AT&T Inc. (T)

As of close of business last night, AT&T Inc.’s stock clocked out at 16.24, down -0.06% from its previous closing price of $16.25. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 37674787 shares were traded. T reached its highest trading level at $16.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.14.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of T’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 115.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on July 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $20 from $22 previously.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on April 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when LUCZO STEPHEN J bought 100,000 shares for $25.04 per share. The transaction valued at 2,504,000 led to the insider holds 450,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AT&T’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for T is 0.45, which has changed by -20.75% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, T has reached a high of $21.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.89.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that T traded 37.68M shares on average per day over the past three months and 43.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.12B. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.90% stake in the company. Shares short for T as of Aug 30, 2022 were 77.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.05, compared to 80.1M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.09%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.60, T has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.11. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.82. The current Payout Ratio is 66.80% for T, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 10, 2022 when the company split stock in a 1324:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.77 and $2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.57. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 25 analysts recommending between $2.8 and $2.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for T’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $130.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $121.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $128.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $168.86B, down -24.10% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $122.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $125.36B and the low estimate is $120.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.