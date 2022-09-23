This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT)

In the latest session, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) closed at 57.32 down -8.67% from its previous closing price of $62.76. In other words, the price has decreased by $-5.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1056304 shares were traded. BOOT reached its highest trading level at $62.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 27, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $115.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on May 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $109 to $121.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when STARRETT PETER bought 4,000 shares for $70.88 per share. The transaction valued at 283,505 led to the insider holds 14,799 shares of the business.

Watkins James M bought 2,500 shares of BOOT for $152,082 on Aug 05. The CFO & SECRETARY now owns 8,353 shares after completing the transaction at $60.83 per share. On May 27, another insider, STARRETT PETER, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,200 shares for $80.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 97,072 and bolstered with 10,799 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BOOT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.94B and an Enterprise Value of 2.31B. As of this moment, Boot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.06.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BOOT is 2.48, which has changed by -40.34% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BOOT has reached a high of $134.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BOOT has traded an average of 638.09K shares per day and 559.42k over the past ten days. A total of 29.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.63M. Shares short for BOOT as of Aug 30, 2022 were 2.53M with a Short Ratio of 3.97, compared to 3.07M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.49% and a Short% of Float of 10.13%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.12, with high estimates of $2.3 and low estimates of $1.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.19 and $5.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.03. EPS for the following year is $6.42, with 12 analysts recommending between $7.6 and $4.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.92B and the low estimate is $1.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.