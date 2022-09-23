This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Corteva Inc. (CTVA)

As of close of business last night, Corteva Inc.’s stock clocked out at 59.76, up 0.89% from its previous closing price of $59.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3163458 shares were traded. CTVA reached its highest trading level at $60.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CTVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $74 from $67 previously.

On August 08, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $58 to $63.

On July 14, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $68.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on July 14, 2022, with a $68 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Grimm Audrey sold 10,000 shares for $62.79 per share. The transaction valued at 627,932 led to the insider holds 7,511 shares of the business.

Engel Klaus A sold 3,000 shares of CTVA for $158,280 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 28,742 shares after completing the transaction at $52.76 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Cassidy Meghan, who serves as the of the company, sold 87,022 shares for $51.53 each. As a result, the insider received 4,484,244 and left with 55,518 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTVA now has a Market Capitalization of 44.12B and an Enterprise Value of 43.46B. As of this moment, Corteva’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.23.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CTVA is 0.69, which has changed by 41.24% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CTVA has reached a high of $64.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.98.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CTVA traded 3.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 723.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 717.16M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CTVA as of Aug 30, 2022 were 5.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.91, compared to 5.54M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.83% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.57, CTVA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.14 and a low estimate of $-0.3, while EPS last year was $-0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.66 and $2.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.56. EPS for the following year is $3.09, with 23 analysts recommending between $3.47 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $2.6B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.68B to a low estimate of $2.48B. As of the current estimate, Corteva Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.03B, an estimated increase of 28.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.89B, an increase of 11.80% less than the figure of $28.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.82B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.65B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.33B and the low estimate is $17.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.