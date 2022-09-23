This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

In the latest session, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) closed at 58.84 down -1.16% from its previous closing price of $59.53. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1282265 shares were traded. STX reached its highest trading level at $59.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 13.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $80.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on August 17, 2022, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 when LUCZO STEPHEN J sold 50,000 shares for $103.26 per share. The transaction valued at 5,163,235 led to the insider holds 225,941 shares of the business.

ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold 272,297 shares of STX for $29,410,799 on Feb 22. The Director now owns 13,437,070 shares after completing the transaction at $108.01 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Romano Gianluca, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 20,495 shares for $107.36 each. As a result, the insider received 2,200,394 and left with 19,391 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Seagate’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 30.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STX has reached a high of $117.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STX has traded an average of 2.07M shares per day and 2.44M over the past ten days. A total of 218.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.79M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for STX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.09M with a Short Ratio of 5.78, compared to 10.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.23% and a Short% of Float of 7.93%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for STX is 2.80, from 2.64 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.60.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.54 and a low estimate of $1.4, while EPS last year was $2.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $1.9 and low estimates of $1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.5 and $5.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.18. EPS for the following year is $8.42, with 8 analysts recommending between $9.95 and $6.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.51B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.58B to a low estimate of $2.5B. As of the current estimate, Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s year-ago sales were $3.11B, an estimated decrease of -19.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.66B, down -6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.24B and the low estimate is $10.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.