Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) closed the day trading at 18.63 down -6.66% from the previous closing price of $19.96. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1398903 shares were traded. BLNK reached its highest trading level at $20.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BLNK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On April 21, 2022, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $24.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $41 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Reddy Mahidhar sold 10,815 shares for $20.83 per share. The transaction valued at 225,231 led to the insider holds 178,104 shares of the business.

Reddy Mahidhar sold 10,815 shares of BLNK for $237,714 on Sep 19. The CEO of a Blink Subsidiary now owns 188,919 shares after completing the transaction at $21.98 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Reddy Mahidhar, who serves as the CEO of a Blink Subsidiary of the company, sold 10,815 shares for $21.85 each. As a result, the insider received 236,308 and left with 199,734 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLNK has reached a high of $49.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BLNK traded about 959.70K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BLNK traded about 1.18M shares per day. A total of 43.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.29M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BLNK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.06M with a Short Ratio of 11.33, compared to 10.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.03% and a Short% of Float of 24.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.33 and a low estimate of $-0.43, while EPS last year was $-0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.39, with high estimates of $-0.32 and low estimates of $-0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.31 and $-1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.51. EPS for the following year is $-1.43, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.96 and $-1.86.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $8.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.51M to a low estimate of $6M. As of the current estimate, Blink Charging Co.’s year-ago sales were $4.36M, an estimated increase of 97.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.94M, up 114.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $74.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $90.36M and the low estimate is $60M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 64.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.