Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)

The closing price of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) was 107.41 for the day, down -1.27% from the previous closing price of $108.79. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2993913 shares were traded. DLR reached its highest trading level at $108.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DLR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 30, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $160 from $151 previously.

On June 15, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $150 to $144.

Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on February 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $180 to $155.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Stein A William bought 5,000 shares for $113.22 per share. The transaction valued at 566,100 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Corey Dyer sold 6,253 shares of DLR for $827,897 on Aug 17. The EVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER now owns 11,689 shares after completing the transaction at $132.40 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, Corey Dyer, who serves as the EVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of the company, sold 2,504 shares for $137.27 each. As a result, the insider received 343,724 and left with 11,689 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Digital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 64.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DLR is 0.36, which has changed by -29.67% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DLR has reached a high of $178.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 124.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 139.27.

Shares Statistics:

DLR traded an average of 1.54M shares per day over the past three months and 2.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 287.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 287.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DLR as of Aug 30, 2022 were 7.28M with a Short Ratio of 4.73, compared to 7.6M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.53% and a Short% of Float of 3.01%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.76, DLR has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.08. EPS for the following year is $1.65, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.21 and $1.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.43B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.64B and the low estimate is $4.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.