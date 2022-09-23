Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)

The closing price of Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) was 16.57 for the day, up 0.42% from the previous closing price of $16.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2222477 shares were traded. EXEL reached its highest trading level at $16.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.19.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EXEL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on June 24, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On November 19, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $34.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Haley Patrick J. sold 40,000 shares for $17.94 per share. The transaction valued at 717,600 led to the insider holds 261,591 shares of the business.

Haley Patrick J. sold 18,812 shares of EXEL for $342,567 on May 27. The EVP, Commercial now owns 239,818 shares after completing the transaction at $18.21 per share. On May 12, another insider, WILLSEY LANCE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $19.65 each. As a result, the insider received 786,000 and left with 424,415 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Exelixis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXEL has reached a high of $23.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.77.

Shares Statistics:

EXEL traded an average of 2.19M shares per day over the past three months and 2.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 321.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 314.88M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EXEL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.97M with a Short Ratio of 4.45, compared to 12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 3.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.17 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.88. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.57 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $402.57M to a low estimate of $375.39M. As of the current estimate, Exelixis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $295.49M, an estimated increase of 32.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $410.2M, an increase of 24.90% less than the figure of $32.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $427.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $396.8M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.01B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.