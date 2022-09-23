TV (Grupo Televisa S.A.B.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $5.81 in the most recent trading day, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) closed at 5.78, down -0.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1038938 shares were traded. TV reached its highest trading level at $5.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.72.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 28, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Grupo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TV has reached a high of $12.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.07.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 934.23k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 567.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 363.81M. Insiders hold about 27.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.54, compared to 3.61M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TV’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.35, compared to 0.09 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TV, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 21, 2006 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.18 and a low estimate of $-0.83, while EPS last year was $-0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $-0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $888.74M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $915.01M to a low estimate of $856.1M. As of the current estimate, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s year-ago sales were $1.17B, an estimated decrease of -24.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $892.94M, a decrease of -27.80% less than the figure of $-24.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $915.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $865.4M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.11B, down -28.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.98B and the low estimate is $3.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.