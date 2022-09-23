United Rentals Inc. (URI) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) closed the day trading at 273.27 down -3.39% from the previous closing price of $282.87. In other words, the price has decreased by $-9.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1009967 shares were traded. URI reached its highest trading level at $283.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $270.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of URI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 283.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Bernstein on August 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $269 from $307 previously.

On March 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $425.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Limoges Andrew B. sold 308 shares for $333.24 per share. The transaction valued at 102,637 led to the insider holds 2,070 shares of the business.

Graziano Jessica sold 977 shares of URI for $317,525 on Jul 29. The EVP, CFO now owns 21,587 shares after completing the transaction at $325.00 per share. On Jul 28, another insider, Flannery Matthew John, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 19,076 shares for $300.00 each. As a result, the insider received 5,722,800 and left with 86,964 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, URI now has a Market Capitalization of 20.02B and an Enterprise Value of 30.40B. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.28.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for URI is 1.91, which has changed by -23.35% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, URI has reached a high of $414.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $230.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 300.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 307.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, URI traded about 714.61K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, URI traded about 738.32k shares per day. A total of 71.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.62M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for URI as of Aug 30, 2022 were 3.02M with a Short Ratio of 4.22, compared to 3.17M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.31% and a Short% of Float of 4.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.28 and a low estimate of $7.43, while EPS last year was $6.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.84, with high estimates of $9.73 and low estimates of $7.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $31.9 and $25.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $29.09. EPS for the following year is $32.58, with 21 analysts recommending between $39.89 and $29.22.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $3B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.11B to a low estimate of $2.88B. As of the current estimate, United Rentals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.6B, an estimated increase of 15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.12B, an increase of 12.40% less than the figure of $15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.96B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for URI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.72B, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.01B and the low estimate is $10.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.