Update from Teradyne Inc. (TER): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) was 79.79 for the day, down -1.46% from the previous closing price of $80.97. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1950017 shares were traded. TER reached its highest trading level at $81.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.82.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TER’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 05, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $120.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 29 when JAGIELA MARK E sold 37,857 shares for $100.20 per share. The transaction valued at 3,793,128 led to the insider holds 234,735 shares of the business.

Robbins Brad sold 3,145 shares of TER for $281,446 on Jun 30. The President, LitePoint Corp. now owns 44,755 shares after completing the transaction at $89.49 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Mehta Sanjay, who serves as the VP and Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 420 shares for $120.00 each. As a result, the insider received 50,400 and left with 29,303 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Teradyne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.54.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TER is 1.55, which has changed by -33.14% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TER has reached a high of $168.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.81.

Shares Statistics:

TER traded an average of 1.77M shares per day over the past three months and 1.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 159.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.88M. Shares short for TER as of Aug 30, 2022 were 3.99M with a Short Ratio of 2.26, compared to 4.54M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.55% and a Short% of Float of 2.88%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, TER has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.58. The current Payout Ratio is 8.10% for TER, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 31, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.47 and a low estimate of $1.19, while EPS last year was $1.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.52 and $4.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.84. EPS for the following year is $6.42, with 20 analysts recommending between $8.17 and $4.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.7B, down -15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.39B and the low estimate is $2.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.