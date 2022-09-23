Update from The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS): A steady trajectory

The closing price of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) was 51.82 for the day, down -0.77% from the previous closing price of $52.22. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1266641 shares were traded. BNS reached its highest trading level at $52.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.72.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BNS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 24, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $95.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BNS now has a Market Capitalization of 62.26B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BNS is 0.95, which has changed by -16.16% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BNS has reached a high of $74.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.61.

Shares Statistics:

BNS traded an average of 1.44M shares per day over the past three months and 1.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.20B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.18B. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BNS as of Aug 30, 2022 were 24.53M with a Short Ratio of 16.98, compared to 22.68M on Jul 28, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.93, BNS has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.18. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.77. The current Payout Ratio is 45.70% for BNS, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 28, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.59 and a low estimate of $1.33, while EPS last year was $1.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.58, with high estimates of $1.65 and low estimates of $1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.39 and $6.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.33. EPS for the following year is $6.33, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.5 and $5.97.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.16B to a low estimate of $5.97B. As of the current estimate, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s year-ago sales were $6.02B, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.49B, down -2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.02B and the low estimate is $24.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.