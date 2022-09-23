What shareholders can do to beat the market with DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) stock

In the latest session, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) closed at 106.53 down -1.76% from its previous closing price of $108.44. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2137412 shares were traded. DKS reached its highest trading level at $108.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $105.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 387.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on August 19, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $125 from $110 previously.

On May 26, 2022, Gordon Haskett Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Reduce but kept the price unchanged to $78.

On December 16, 2021, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $161.Truist initiated its Buy rating on December 16, 2021, with a $161 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Hobart Lauren R sold 10,584 shares for $109.79 per share. The transaction valued at 1,162,067 led to the insider holds 316,661 shares of the business.

Hayes John Edward III sold 16,219 shares of DKS for $1,779,159 on Aug 24. The SVP, General Counsel now owns 27,231 shares after completing the transaction at $109.70 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Hobart Lauren R, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 53,486 shares for $110.21 each. As a result, the insider received 5,894,441 and left with 316,661 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DICK’S’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DKS has reached a high of $142.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DKS has traded an average of 1.54M shares per day and 1.47M over the past ten days. A total of 75.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.95M. Shares short for DKS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.64M with a Short Ratio of 8.99, compared to 14.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.18% and a Short% of Float of 38.60%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DKS is 1.95, from 1.25 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.24. The current Payout Ratio is 7.90% for DKS, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 21, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 22 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.87 and a low estimate of $3.08, while EPS last year was $5.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.96, with high estimates of $2.32 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.07 and $9.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.92. EPS for the following year is $11.29, with 25 analysts recommending between $13.5 and $8.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.06B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.15B to a low estimate of $2.98B. As of the current estimate, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.85B, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.29B, down -3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.8B and the low estimate is $11.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.