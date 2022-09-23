What shareholders can do to beat the market with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) stock

As of close of business last night, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s stock clocked out at 13.16, up 1.31% from its previous closing price of $12.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2702705 shares were traded. TAK reached its highest trading level at $13.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.10.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TAK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on July 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $24 from $21 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Takeda’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 51.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TAK has reached a high of $17.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TAK traded 2.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.16B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.16B. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TAK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.18M with a Short Ratio of 1.25, compared to 4.06M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 180.00, TAK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.13. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1,385.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.35.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.