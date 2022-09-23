Which analyst expects Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Continental Resources Inc.’s stock clocked out at 67.88, down -1.74% from its previous closing price of $69.08. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1122107 shares were traded. CLR reached its highest trading level at $70.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.88.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CLR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 22, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $76 to $70.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on July 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 25 when Stark Jack H sold 25,000 shares for $64.23 per share. The transaction valued at 1,605,630 led to the insider holds 480,845 shares of the business.

Stark Jack H sold 25,000 shares of CLR for $1,591,959 on Mar 23. The President now owns 505,845 shares after completing the transaction at $63.68 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Stark Jack H, who serves as the President of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $57.10 each. As a result, the insider received 2,854,970 and left with 479,105 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Continental’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLR has reached a high of $75.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CLR traded 1.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 357.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.72M. Insiders hold about 43.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CLR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.20, compared to 6.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 201.45%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, CLR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%. The current Payout Ratio is 3.40% for CLR, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 10, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.52 and a low estimate of $2.36, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.19, with high estimates of $4.47 and low estimates of $1.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.92 and $8.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.21. EPS for the following year is $10.62, with 24 analysts recommending between $15.99 and $7.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.72B, up 65.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.01B and the low estimate is $6.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.