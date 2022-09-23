Which analyst expects Fluor Corporation (FLR) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Fluor Corporation’s stock clocked out at 25.65, down -0.39% from its previous closing price of $25.75. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1327085 shares were traded. FLR reached its highest trading level at $26.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.36.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FLR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on February 23, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $29 from $30 previously.

On November 15, 2021, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when ROSE MATTHEW K bought 40,000 shares for $25.63 per share. The transaction valued at 1,025,320 led to the insider holds 80,764 shares of the business.

HACKETT JAMES T bought 10,000 shares of FLR for $258,400 on May 11. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $25.84 per share. On May 10, another insider, HACKETT JAMES T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $25.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 763,800 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLR has reached a high of $31.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.42.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FLR traded 1.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 142.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.82M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FLR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.38M with a Short Ratio of 10.40, compared to 16.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.83% and a Short% of Float of 14.24%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.5B, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.59B and the low estimate is $13.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.