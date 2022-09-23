Which analyst expects Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) closed at 57.47 down -5.57% from its previous closing price of $60.86. In other words, the price has decreased by $-3.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1411206 shares were traded. PLNT reached its highest trading level at $60.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.18.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Planet Fitness Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 11, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $90.

On March 15, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $130.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on March 15, 2022, with a $130 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Bode William sold 44 shares for $81.25 per share. The transaction valued at 3,575 led to the insider holds 7,310 shares of the business.

Bode William sold 116 shares of PLNT for $9,730 on Apr 05. The Chief Operations Officer now owns 7,354 shares after completing the transaction at $83.88 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Tucker Jeremy, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 111 shares for $90.59 each. As a result, the insider received 10,055 and left with 4,623 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLNT now has a Market Capitalization of 5.52B and an Enterprise Value of 7.50B. As of this moment, Planet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 78.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.63.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PLNT is 1.20, which has changed by -29.47% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PLNT has reached a high of $99.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PLNT has traded an average of 805.66K shares per day and 930.4k over the past ten days. A total of 84.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.02M. Shares short for PLNT as of Aug 30, 2022 were 3.79M with a Short Ratio of 4.71, compared to 3.46M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.50% and a Short% of Float of 4.51%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $2.12, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.34 and $1.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $928M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $902M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $912.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $587.02M, up 55.50% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.