Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) closed at 25.88 in the last session, up 0.08% from day before closing price of $25.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1210526 shares were traded. ZWS reached its highest trading level at $26.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.39.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZWS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on June 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

On February 15, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $38 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when Jackson Rodney sold 1,838 shares for $27.39 per share. The transaction valued at 50,343 led to the insider holds 121,061 shares of the business.

PETERSON MARK W sold 5,042 shares of ZWS for $138,100 on May 13. The SVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 235,997 shares after completing the transaction at $27.39 per share. On May 13, another insider, Wehr Craig, who serves as the Group Ex., President-Zurn of the company, sold 1,309 shares for $27.39 each. As a result, the insider received 35,854 and left with 85,195 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Zurn’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZWS has reached a high of $38.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZWS traded on average about 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.33M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 177.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.51M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ZWS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.57, compared to 4.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ZWS is 0.28, which was 0.35 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.14. EPS for the following year is $1.45, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.45 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $421.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $427.13M to a low estimate of $419.7M. As of the current estimate, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s year-ago sales were $557.2M, an estimated decrease of -24.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $398.71M, an increase of 71.60% over than the figure of $-24.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $402.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $394.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZWS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $910.9M, up 47.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.79B and the low estimate is $1.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.