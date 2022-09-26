Analysis of iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC): Selected Notes

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) closed the day trading at 2.06 up 7.85% from the previous closing price of $1.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1491406 shares were traded. ISPC reached its highest trading level at $2.2995 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6001.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ISPC, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Curley Tracy bought 2,000 shares for $5.12 per share. The transaction valued at 10,240 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Curley Tracy bought 8,000 shares of ISPC for $41,840 on Nov 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 8,000 shares after completing the transaction at $5.23 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Ross Andrew L., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $5.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,190 and bolstered with 1,314,524 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISPC has reached a high of $28.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2444, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1181.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ISPC traded about 121.09K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ISPC traded about 263.42k shares per day. A total of 8.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.19M. Insiders hold about 8.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ISPC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 46.7k with a Short Ratio of 1.45, compared to 47.72k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.29, with high estimates of $-0.29 and low estimates of $-0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.13 and $-1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.13. EPS for the following year is $-1.1, with 1 analysts recommending between $-1.1 and $-1.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ISPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.13M, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.88M and the low estimate is $12.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.