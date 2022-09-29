Analysis of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL): Selected Notes

The closing price of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) was 7.43 for the day, up 2.77% from the previous closing price of $7.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1683791 shares were traded. AXL reached its highest trading level at $7.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.23.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AXL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on September 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $13 from $16 previously.

On April 11, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Neutral rating on April 11, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXL has reached a high of $11.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.43.

Shares Statistics:

AXL traded an average of 1.45M shares per day over the past three months and 2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.09M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AXL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.76M with a Short Ratio of 4.02, compared to 6.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.03% and a Short% of Float of 7.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $1.43, with 8 analysts recommending between $2 and $0.99.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.43B to a low estimate of $1.33B. As of the current estimate, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.28B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.5B, an increase of 27.10% over than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.38B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.16B, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.8B and the low estimate is $5.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.