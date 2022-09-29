Analysis of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:BNL): Selected Notes

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) closed the day trading at 16.13 up 4.33% from the previous closing price of $15.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1355845 shares were traded. BNL reached its highest trading level at $16.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.41.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BNL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 166.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on August 24, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $27 from $25 previously.

On June 17, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $26.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Lessard Laurier J Jr sold 2,500 shares for $21.20 per share. The transaction valued at 53,000 led to the insider holds 54,262 shares of the business.

Pickney Roderick sold 4,000 shares of BNL for $86,000 on Mar 01. The SVP – Acquisitions now owns 52,176 shares after completing the transaction at $21.50 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Broadstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNL has reached a high of $27.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BNL traded about 904.77K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BNL traded about 1.36M shares per day. A total of 169.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.10M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BNL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.62M with a Short Ratio of 17.32, compared to 3.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.14% and a Short% of Float of 2.49%.

Dividends & Splits

BNL’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.08, up from 0.57 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.71 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $98.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $99M to a low estimate of $97.93M. As of the current estimate, Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s year-ago sales were $84.76M, an estimated increase of 16.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $401M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $375.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $392.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $382.88M, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $427.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $458.86M and the low estimate is $375.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.