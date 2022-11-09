An investigation into NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $4.98 in the prior trading day, NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) closed at $5.24, up 5.22%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1702928 shares were traded. NG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 45.40 and its Current Ratio is at 45.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 19, 2017, B. Riley FBR Inc. started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.B. Riley FBR Inc. initiated its Buy rating on December 19, 2017, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Nauman Clynton R. sold 9,566 shares for $4.97 per share. The transaction valued at 47,543 led to the insider holds 185,679 shares of the business.

MADHAVPEDDI KALIDAS V sold 17 shares of NG for $82 on Nov 07. The Director now owns 66,579 shares after completing the transaction at $4.84 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Lang Gregory A., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 20,454 shares for $4.80 each. As a result, the insider received 98,179 and left with 8,801 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NG has reached a high of $8.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.74.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.56M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 333.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.02M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.03M with a Short Ratio of 7.20, compared to 9.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 5.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.13.