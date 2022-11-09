It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With SunPower Corporation (SPWR) stock

The closing price of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) was $18.69 for the day, up 10.85% from the previous closing price of $16.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10673627 shares were traded. SPWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SPWR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on October 17, 2022, initiated with a Positive rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On October 11, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $18.

On August 05, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $26.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on August 05, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Sial Manavendra sold 25,000 shares for $26.63 per share. The transaction valued at 665,668 led to the insider holds 50,810 shares of the business.

Richards Douglas J. sold 23,912 shares of SPWR for $619,378 on Aug 10. The EVP, Administration now owns 23,909 shares after completing the transaction at $25.90 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Heang Vichheka, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 14,000 shares for $24.95 each. As a result, the insider received 349,338 and left with 5,046 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPWR has reached a high of $33.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.52.

Shares Statistics:

SPWR traded an average of 3.55M shares per day over the past three months and 3.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 173.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.78M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SPWR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.74M with a Short Ratio of 3.43, compared to 15.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.48% and a Short% of Float of 18.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.11 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $395.29M to a low estimate of $312.95M. As of the current estimate, SunPower Corporation’s year-ago sales were $308.93M, an estimated increase of 17.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.18B and the low estimate is $1.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.