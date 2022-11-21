A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

After finishing at $150.87 in the prior trading day, Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) closed at $157.86, up 4.63%. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3087803 shares were traded. BURL stock price reached its highest trading level at $169.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $156.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BURL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 02, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $183.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on June 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $175.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Burlington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 65.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BURL has reached a high of $304.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 130.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 165.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.69M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 65.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.31M. Shares short for BURL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.26M with a Short Ratio of 4.98M, compared to 3.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.51% and a Short% of Float of 7.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.64, with high estimates of $2.79 and low estimates of $2.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.23 and $3.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.02. EPS for the following year is $6.13, with 21 analysts recommending between $7.03 and $4.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BURL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.31B, down -8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.94B and the low estimate is $9.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.