An overall feel about REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, REE Automotive Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $0.56, down -7.87% from its previous closing price of $0.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0478 from its previous closing price. On the day, 584182 shares were traded. REE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6377 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5388.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of REE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 25, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $1.

On January 14, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $9.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on January 14, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REE has reached a high of $7.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7256, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5032.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that REE traded 1.64M shares on average per day over the past three months and 999.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 327.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.72M. Insiders hold about 17.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.40% stake in the company. Shares short for REE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.54M with a Short Ratio of 1.06M, compared to 2.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.64% and a Short% of Float of 0.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6k, up 66,066.71% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $136.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $186.26M and the low estimate is $40.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3,339.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.