Are Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) closed at $52.26 up 0.35% from its previous closing price of $52.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 500724 shares were traded. IRDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Iridium Communications Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $45 from $48 previously.

On February 22, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $47.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on February 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Kapalka Timothy sold 6,250 shares for $52.50 per share. The transaction valued at 328,125 led to the insider holds 19,896 shares of the business.

DESCH MATTHEW J sold 12,353 shares of IRDM for $644,950 on Nov 07. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 699,962 shares after completing the transaction at $52.21 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, DESCH MATTHEW J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 100 shares for $51.95 each. As a result, the insider received 5,195 and left with 712,315 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Iridium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1802.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 287.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 180.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRDM has reached a high of $53.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IRDM has traded an average of 611.10K shares per day and 564.79k over the past ten days. A total of 127.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.74M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IRDM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.23M with a Short Ratio of 5.96M, compared to 6.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 6.55%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $175.13M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $179.49M to a low estimate of $168.18M. As of the current estimate, Iridium Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $155.89M, an estimated increase of 12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $182.65M, an increase of 16.20% over than the figure of $12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $186.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $178.13M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $715.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $695.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $705.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $614.5M, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $752.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $779.24M and the low estimate is $726.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.