Griffon Corporation (GFF) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) closed the day trading at $36.16 up 8.75% from the previous closing price of $33.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1150909 shares were traded. GFF stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.74.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GFF, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on May 02, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $40 from $33 previously.

On November 11, 2020, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.

On September 17, 2020, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.Truist initiated its Buy rating on September 17, 2020, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Johnson Lacy M. bought 2,500 shares for $28.04 per share. The transaction valued at 70,100 led to the insider holds 14,430 shares of the business.

ALPERT HENRY A bought 3,000 shares of GFF for $79,200 on Dec 21. The Director now owns 72,561 shares after completing the transaction at $26.40 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Coben Jerome L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $26.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 52,820 and bolstered with 11,498 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Griffon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFF has reached a high of $34.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.42.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GFF traded about 350.28K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GFF traded about 421.79k shares per day. A total of 51.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.51M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GFF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 3.56%.

Dividends & Splits

GFF’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.36, up from 0.31 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.48. The current Payout Ratio is 15.00% for GFF, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 15, 2001 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.92 and $3.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.78. EPS for the following year is $3.76, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.85 and $3.6.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $708.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $715.1M to a low estimate of $703M. As of the current estimate, Griffon Corporation’s year-ago sales were $570.2M, an estimated increase of 24.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GFF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.27B, up 25.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.06B and the low estimate is $2.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.