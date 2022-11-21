In the case of W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB), what’s next?

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) closed the day trading at $73.33 up 1.93% from the previous closing price of $71.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1600548 shares were traded. WRB stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.16.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WRB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on November 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $88.

On September 06, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $77 to $80.

On August 03, 2022, Argus started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $72.Argus initiated its Buy rating on August 03, 2022, with a $72 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD bought 1,434 shares for $61.85 per share. The transaction valued at 88,692 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD bought 4,566 shares of WRB for $283,092 on Jul 29. The Director now owns 4,566 shares after completing the transaction at $62.00 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $80.31 each. As a result, the insider received 2,007,700 and left with 802,659 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, W.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WRB has reached a high of $76.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WRB traded about 1.27M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WRB traded about 1.57M shares per day. A total of 277.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.26M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WRB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.36M with a Short Ratio of 2.22M, compared to 2.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Dividends & Splits

WRB’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 0.48 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.68. The current Payout Ratio is 8.00% for WRB, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 02, 2019 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.23 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.45 and $4.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.32. EPS for the following year is $4.92, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.24 and $4.55.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $2.91B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.93B to a low estimate of $2.88B. As of the current estimate, W. R. Berkley Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.58B, an estimated increase of 12.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.9B, a decrease of -0.50% less than the figure of $12.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.87B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.46B, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.14B and the low estimate is $10.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.