In What Direction Will NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NRXP) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) was $1.14 for the day, down -6.56% from the previous closing price of $1.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 857842 shares were traded. NRXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NRXP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Javitt Daniel C. sold 33,018 shares for $1.05 per share. The transaction valued at 34,745 led to the insider holds 9,656,964 shares of the business.

Javitt Daniel C. sold 133,719 shares of NRXP for $136,393 on Nov 16. The 10% Owner now owns 9,689,982 shares after completing the transaction at $1.02 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Javitt Daniel C., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 49,200 shares for $1.01 each. As a result, the insider received 49,510 and left with 9,823,701 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRXP has reached a high of $10.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8089, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3311.

Shares Statistics:

NRXP traded an average of 292.72K shares per day over the past three months and 517.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.29M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NRXP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.27M, compared to 1.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 3.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.42.