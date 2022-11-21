In What Direction Will Vroom Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) was $1.31 for the day, up 2.34% from the previous closing price of $1.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4956150 shares were traded. VRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VRM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when Zakowicz Agnieszka sold 160 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 177 led to the insider holds 208,102 shares of the business.

Zakowicz Agnieszka sold 812 shares of VRM for $1,381 on Sep 14. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 208,262 shares after completing the transaction at $1.70 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Krakowiak Robert R., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 11,233 shares for $1.70 each. As a result, the insider received 19,101 and left with 570,326 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRM has reached a high of $18.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1994, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0773.

Shares Statistics:

VRM traded an average of 5.86M shares per day over the past three months and 6.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 138.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.60M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VRM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 28.19M with a Short Ratio of 29.03M, compared to 25.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.41% and a Short% of Float of 22.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.74, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.36 and -$2.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.68. EPS for the following year is -$2.55, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.87 and -$2.83.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $635M to a low estimate of $400M. As of the current estimate, Vroom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $888M, an estimated decrease of -47.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $419.63M, a decrease of -55.10% less than the figure of -$47.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $467M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $352.41M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.18B, down -29.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.82B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.