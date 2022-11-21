Investing in Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) closed at $4.74 down -2.47% from its previous closing price of $4.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 548121 shares were traded. BLDE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Blade Air Mobility Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.10 and its Current Ratio is at 18.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on September 28, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On September 09, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $16.

On September 01, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on September 01, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Cohen Amir sold 1,659 shares for $3.91 per share. The transaction valued at 6,483 led to the insider holds 59,375 shares of the business.

Tomkiel Melissa M. sold 4,366 shares of BLDE for $17,335 on Oct 06. The President and General Counsel now owns 423,596 shares after completing the transaction at $3.97 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, Heyburn William A., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,744 shares for $3.97 each. As a result, the insider received 14,866 and left with 481,017 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLDE has reached a high of $10.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2653, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0334.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BLDE has traded an average of 361.74K shares per day and 433.81k over the past ten days. A total of 71.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.37M. Insiders hold about 16.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BLDE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.23M, compared to 3.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.90% and a Short% of Float of 8.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$1.17.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $167.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $193M and the low estimate is $133M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.