Is Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) closed at $1.11 in the last session, down -4.31% from day before closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1295829 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EOSE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 28, 2022, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $14 to $13.

On November 22, 2021, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on November 22, 2021, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Mastrangelo Joe bought 65,000 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 74,744 led to the insider holds 403,727 shares of the business.

Bornstein Jeffrey S bought 20,000 shares of EOSE for $25,936 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.30 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Stidolph Russell Monoki, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 79,850 shares for $1.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,166 and bolstered with 160,310 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EOSE has reached a high of $10.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6234, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2635.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EOSE traded on average about 2.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.87M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 74.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.97M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EOSE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.58M with a Short Ratio of 4.30M, compared to 6.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.78% and a Short% of Float of 6.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.59 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.89 and -$3.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.13. EPS for the following year is -$1.46, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1 and -$1.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EOSE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.6M, up 1,010.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $195.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $247M and the low estimate is $153.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 282.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.