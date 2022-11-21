Is Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $174.86 in the prior trading day, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) closed at $176.20, up 0.77%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6542477 shares were traded. JNJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $176.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $174.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JNJ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 73.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 18, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $170.

On October 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $175.

BofA Securities reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on October 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $185 to $178.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Wengel Kathryn E sold 16,410 shares for $173.42 per share. The transaction valued at 2,845,773 led to the insider holds 71,311 shares of the business.

Mongon Thibaut sold 35,246 shares of JNJ for $6,033,305 on Nov 04. The Exec VP, WW Chair, Consumer now owns 40,133 shares after completing the transaction at $171.18 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, Fasolo Peter, who serves as the Exec VP, Chief HR Officer of the company, sold 20,851 shares for $171.19 each. As a result, the insider received 3,569,558 and left with 143,951 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Johnson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JNJ has reached a high of $186.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $155.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 167.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 172.18.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.93M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.63B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.61B. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.80% stake in the company. Shares short for JNJ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.23M with a Short Ratio of 12.35M, compared to 14.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.43% and a Short% of Float of 0.43%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, JNJ’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.04, compared to 4.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.59. The current Payout Ratio is 60.10% for JNJ, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.25 and a low estimate of $2.21, while EPS last year was $2.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.57, with high estimates of $2.7 and low estimates of $2.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.1 and $10.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.05. EPS for the following year is $10.37, with 17 analysts recommending between $11.1 and $9.49.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $23.91B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.57B to a low estimate of $23.09B. As of the current estimate, Johnson & Johnson’s year-ago sales were $24.8B, an estimated decrease of -3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.76B, an increase of 0.70% over than the figure of -$3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.23B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JNJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $95.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $94.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $95.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $93.78B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $99.8B and the low estimate is $95.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.