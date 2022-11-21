MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) was $6.48 for the day, down -1.22% from the previous closing price of $6.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1984939 shares were traded. MGNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.68.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MGNX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on November 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $16 from $5.70 previously.

On July 18, 2022, SMBC Nikko Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $5.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on July 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when BIOTECH TARGET N V bought 250,000 shares for $4.36 per share. The transaction valued at 1,090,500 led to the insider holds 8,229,963 shares of the business.

BIOTECH TARGET N V bought 250,000 shares of MGNX for $1,157,100 on Oct 21. The 10% Owner now owns 7,979,963 shares after completing the transaction at $4.63 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, BIOTECH TARGET N V, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 285,977 shares for $4.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,143,565 and bolstered with 7,729,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGNX has reached a high of $19.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.57.

Shares Statistics:

MGNX traded an average of 818.05K shares per day over the past three months and 1.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.88M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MGNX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.94M with a Short Ratio of 5.07M, compared to 4.87M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.04% and a Short% of Float of 10.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of -$0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.12 and -$2.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.13. EPS for the following year is -$2.31, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.49 and -$3.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $70.5M to a low estimate of $12M. As of the current estimate, MacroGenics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $32.38M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.07M, an increase of 310.50% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $135.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.6M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $198.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $130.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $77.45M, up 68.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $138.9M and the low estimate is $13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -25.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.