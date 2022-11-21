SBFM (Sunshine Biopharma Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) closed at $0.97 in the last session, up 5.46% from day before closing price of $0.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0502 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1032531 shares were traded. SBFM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SBFM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 84.50 and its Current Ratio is at 85.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Sebaaly Camille bought 25,000 shares for $1.22 per share. The transaction valued at 30,500 led to the insider holds 144,465 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 41.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBFM has reached a high of $15.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8578, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7022.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SBFM traded on average about 582.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.06M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 18.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.50M. Insiders hold about 17.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SBFM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 40.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 108.19k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.21% and a Short% of Float of 0.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.