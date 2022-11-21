The name Aramark (ARMK) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) closed at $40.64 up 0.87% from its previous closing price of $40.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1494922 shares were traded. ARMK stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.87.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aramark’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $38.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aramark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARMK has reached a high of $41.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARMK has traded an average of 2.09M shares per day and 3.03M over the past ten days. A total of 257.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.51M. Shares short for ARMK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.74M with a Short Ratio of 11.38M, compared to 8.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.56% and a Short% of Float of 5.05%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ARMK is 0.44, from 0.44 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.26.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.28 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $2, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.29 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.09B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.44B to a low estimate of $3.97B. As of the current estimate, Aramark’s year-ago sales were $3.55B, an estimated increase of 15.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARMK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.1B, up 32.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.36B and the low estimate is $17.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.