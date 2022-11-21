There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) can be one of them

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) closed the day trading at $121.51 down -1.78% from the previous closing price of $123.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 829309 shares were traded. CBOE stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.42.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CBOE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $130.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on September 30, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $126.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Tilly Edward T sold 10,000 shares for $126.77 per share. The transaction valued at 1,267,700 led to the insider holds 164,123 shares of the business.

Schell Brian N sold 1,829 shares of CBOE for $237,770 on Nov 04. The EXECUTIVE VP, CFO & TREASURER now owns 9,341 shares after completing the transaction at $130.00 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Schell Brian N, who serves as the EXECUTIVE VP, CFO & TREASURER of the company, sold 7,303 shares for $117.11 each. As a result, the insider received 855,254 and left with 11,170 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cboe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBOE has reached a high of $133.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $103.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CBOE traded about 710.26K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CBOE traded about 1.12M shares per day. A total of 106.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.58M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CBOE as of Aug 30, 2018 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 1.45M, compared to 2.58M on Jul 30, 2018. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.98%.

Dividends & Splits

CBOE’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.00, up from 1.74 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.33.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.7 and a low estimate of $1.56, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $1.7 and low estimates of $1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.79 and $6.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.56. EPS for the following year is $6.81, with 15 analysts recommending between $7.33 and $6.42.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $436.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $446.3M to a low estimate of $411M. As of the current estimate, Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s year-ago sales were $369.5M, an estimated increase of 18.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $431.05M, an increase of 10.40% less than the figure of $18.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $453.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $408M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBOE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.48B, up 16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.88B and the low estimate is $1.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.