There is a good chance Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $109.96 in the prior trading day, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) closed at $112.00, up 1.86%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 847502 shares were traded. SRPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $113.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.49.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SRPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $157 to $150.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on December 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $125.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Chambers Michael Andrew bought 57,100 shares for $104.43 per share. The transaction valued at 5,963,124 led to the insider holds 108,178 shares of the business.

Chambers Michael Andrew bought 46,170 shares of SRPT for $4,999,230 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 51,078 shares after completing the transaction at $108.28 per share. On Nov 24, another insider, Rodino-Klapac Louise, who serves as the Head of R&D, CSO of the company, bought 3,780 shares for $79.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 299,867 and bolstered with 65,678 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRPT has reached a high of $120.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 110.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.68.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 885.41k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 87.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.68M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SRPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.24M with a Short Ratio of 8.04M, compared to 6.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.27% and a Short% of Float of 8.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.81 and a low estimate of -$2.05, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.44, with high estimates of -$1.02 and low estimates of -$1.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.71 and -$7.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.71. EPS for the following year is -$4.59, with 15 analysts recommending between -$2.42 and -$8.43.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $234.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $243.24M to a low estimate of $230.18M. As of the current estimate, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $189.41M, an estimated increase of 23.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $242.44M, an increase of 20.30% less than the figure of $23.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $256.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $235.3M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $943.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $910.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $921.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $701.89M, up 31.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.68B and the low estimate is $1.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.