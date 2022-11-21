There is a good chance Verastem Inc. (VSTM) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) closed at $0.41 in the last session, up 1.44% from day before closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0058 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1932664 shares were traded. VSTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4120 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3821.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VSTM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on April 14, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Paterson Dan sold 2,786 shares for $1.13 per share. The transaction valued at 3,148 led to the insider holds 482,458 shares of the business.

Stuglik Brian M sold 3,355 shares of VSTM for $3,791 on Sep 19. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,151,238 shares after completing the transaction at $1.13 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Gagnon Robert E., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,348 shares for $1.13 each. As a result, the insider received 1,523 and left with 588,554 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 27.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSTM has reached a high of $3.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6078, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1067.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VSTM traded on average about 1.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 210.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.35M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VSTM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.73M with a Short Ratio of 3.98M, compared to 3.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.05M, up 153.30% from the average estimate.