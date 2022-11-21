There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)

The closing price of TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) was $7.97 for the day, down -4.21% from the previous closing price of $8.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2879270 shares were traded. TGTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.55.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TGTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on May 20, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On February 23, 2022, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $49 to $35.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on November 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when WEISS MICHAEL S sold 30,671 shares for $18.31 per share. The transaction valued at 561,586 led to the insider holds 10,988,021 shares of the business.

Power Sean A sold 9,653 shares of TGTX for $176,746 on Jan 05. The CFO, Secretary and Treasurer now owns 568,483 shares after completing the transaction at $18.31 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Power Sean A, who serves as the CFO, Secretary and Treasurer of the company, sold 75,312 shares for $19.20 each. As a result, the insider received 1,445,990 and left with 578,136 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 241.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGTX has reached a high of $27.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.04.

Shares Statistics:

TGTX traded an average of 2.62M shares per day over the past three months and 4.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 135.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.34M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TGTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 19.44M with a Short Ratio of 19.23M, compared to 17.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.38% and a Short% of Float of 17.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.91 and -$1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.5. EPS for the following year is -$1.19, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$1.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.69M, up 109.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $79.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $163.8M and the low estimate is $42.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 464.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.