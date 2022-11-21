This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)

In the latest session, Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) closed at $147.14 up 0.75% from its previous closing price of $146.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 994801 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Darden Restaurants Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 08, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $153.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Milanes Douglas J. sold 2,228 shares for $145.00 per share. The transaction valued at 323,060 led to the insider holds 5,283 shares of the business.

Kiernan Daniel J. sold 10,290 shares of DRI for $1,446,011 on Oct 28. The President, Olive Garden now owns 16,043 shares after completing the transaction at $140.53 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Milanes Douglas J., who serves as the SVP, Chief Supply Chain Ofcr of the company, sold 2,228 shares for $140.00 each. As a result, the insider received 311,920 and left with 5,281 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Darden’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRI has reached a high of $155.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 134.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 129.15.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DRI has traded an average of 1.22M shares per day and 1.15M over the past ten days. A total of 122.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.95M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DRI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 3.62M, compared to 4.35M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.13% and a Short% of Float of 4.98%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DRI is 4.84, from 0.67 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.59. The current Payout Ratio is 63.50% for DRI, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 09, 2015 when the company split stock in a 10000:8939 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 25 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.49 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $1.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.29, with high estimates of $2.46 and low estimates of $2.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8 and $7.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.68. EPS for the following year is $8.63, with 29 analysts recommending between $9.7 and $8.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.63B, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.03B and the low estimate is $10.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.