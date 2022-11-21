What shareholders can do to beat the market with Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) stock

In the latest session, Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) closed at $262.94 up 2.91% from its previous closing price of $255.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 931681 shares were traded. MSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $263.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $257.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Motorola Solutions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on September 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $260 from $240 previously.

On May 23, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $240.

On April 26, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $295.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on April 26, 2022, with a $295 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when WINKLER JASON J sold 2,650 shares for $260.00 per share. The transaction valued at 689,000 led to the insider holds 6,672 shares of the business.

BROWN GREGORY Q sold 875 shares of MSI for $227,502 on Nov 11. The Chairman and CEO now owns 45,476 shares after completing the transaction at $260.00 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, BROWN GREGORY Q, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $259.64 each. As a result, the insider received 5,192,811 and left with 70,476 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Motorola’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSI has reached a high of $273.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $195.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 238.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 228.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MSI has traded an average of 753.05K shares per day and 898.43k over the past ten days. A total of 167.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.33M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MSI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.20M, compared to 1.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 0.91%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MSI is 3.16, from 2.63 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.52. The current Payout Ratio is 44.00% for MSI, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 03, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10000:40425 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.94 and a low estimate of $2.85, while EPS last year was $2.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.43, with high estimates of $3.48 and low estimates of $3.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.19 and $10.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.08. EPS for the following year is $11.18, with 14 analysts recommending between $11.58 and $10.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.17B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.67B and the low estimate is $9.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.