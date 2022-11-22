A correction may be in store for Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) shares?

As of close of business last night, Sotera Health Company’s stock clocked out at $8.00, up 32.89% from its previous closing price of $6.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 31980359 shares were traded. SHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SHC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 05, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sotera’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHC has reached a high of $24.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.10.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SHC traded 2.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 280.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 273.64M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SHC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.13M with a Short Ratio of 5.79M, compared to 6.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 6.19%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.12 and $1.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $998M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $931.48M, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.