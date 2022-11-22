A glimpse at Globe Life Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Globe Life Inc.’s stock clocked out at $115.09, up 1.20% from its previous closing price of $113.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 523450 shares were traded. GL stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.68.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 129.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on October 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $114 from $115 previously.

On September 22, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $138.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on June 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $105 to $112.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when DICHIARO STEVEN JOHN sold 10,000 shares for $113.61 per share. The transaction valued at 1,136,066 led to the insider holds 8,372 shares of the business.

CARLSON DAVID KENDALL sold 15,000 shares of GL for $1,695,923 on Nov 04. The Officer of Principal Sub. now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $113.06 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, MAJORS MICHAEL CLAY, who serves as the EVP – Investor Rel. & Admin. of the company, sold 22,000 shares for $113.74 each. As a result, the insider received 2,502,256 and left with 30,505 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Globe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GL has reached a high of $116.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 108.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GL traded 595.06K shares on average per day over the past three months and 690.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.15M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.02M, compared to 900.7k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.78, GL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.83. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.78. The current Payout Ratio is 11.30% for GL, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2014 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.24 and a low estimate of $2.08, while EPS last year was $1.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.23, with high estimates of $2.42 and low estimates of $2.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.16 and $7.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.05. EPS for the following year is $9.46, with 9 analysts recommending between $10.7 and $9.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $1.34B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.35B to a low estimate of $1.32B. As of the current estimate, Globe Life Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.3B, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.37B, an increase of 5.00% over than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.36B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.12B, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.61B and the low estimate is $5.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.