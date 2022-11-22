A glimpse at LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) closed at $4.95 down -0.60% from its previous closing price of $4.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 511302 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $10.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 09, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Gouk Warren sold 15,106 shares for $7.20 per share. The transaction valued at 108,763 led to the insider holds 5,967,991 shares of the business.

Gouk Warren sold 15,106 shares of LFST for $113,144 on Oct 31. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 5,983,097 shares after completing the transaction at $7.49 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, Gouk Warren, who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, sold 15,106 shares for $7.06 each. As a result, the insider received 106,648 and left with 5,998,203 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LFST has reached a high of $11.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.3438, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.6127.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LFST has traded an average of 737.30K shares per day and 975.29k over the past ten days. A total of 357.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 317.91M. Insiders hold about 12.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LFST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.98M with a Short Ratio of 9.81M, compared to 9.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.65% and a Short% of Float of 13.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $219.65M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $223.48M to a low estimate of $218.2M. As of the current estimate, LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $171.36M, an estimated increase of 28.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $236.16M, an increase of 24.30% less than the figure of $28.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $238.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $233M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LFST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $874.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $865M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $868.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $667.51M, up 30.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.