A glimpse at Novavax Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) closed at $18.95 down -3.61% from its previous closing price of $19.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2788998 shares were traded. NVAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Novavax Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on September 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $27 from $132 previously.

On May 20, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $35.

B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $315 to $265.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when YOUNG JAMES F sold 12,500 shares for $73.58 per share. The transaction valued at 919,765 led to the insider holds 62,590 shares of the business.

Herrmann John A III sold 5,000 shares of NVAX for $704,534 on Jan 03. The EVP, Chief Legal Officer now owns 3,845 shares after completing the transaction at $140.91 per share. On Dec 31, another insider, YOUNG JAMES F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,750 shares for $144.16 each. As a result, the insider received 540,601 and left with 75,090 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVAX has reached a high of $236.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.13.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NVAX has traded an average of 4.82M shares per day and 4.69M over the past ten days. A total of 78.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.14M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NVAX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 21.36M with a Short Ratio of 22.45M, compared to 17.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27.31% and a Short% of Float of 27.40%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.76 and a low estimate of -$0.81, while EPS last year was -$4.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.49, with high estimates of $6.28 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6 and -$5.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$3.86, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.7 and -$8.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $586.25M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $627.2M to a low estimate of $428M. As of the current estimate, Novavax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $178.84M, an estimated increase of 227.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $562.57M, an increase of 153.20% less than the figure of $227.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $785.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $329M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 77.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.11B and the low estimate is $830M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -32.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.